HC Wainwright Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $30.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 19.7%

BTDR stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 89.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,552 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 853,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 775,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $6,835,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

