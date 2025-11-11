QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 94,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 189.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 983,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 643,808 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,909,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

