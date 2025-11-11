Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:ELV opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.39.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.