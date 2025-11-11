1,391 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 129.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,038.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $958.45 and a 200 day moving average of $820.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.