Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.