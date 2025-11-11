Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Announces Earnings Results

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 0.3%

KWHIY stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

