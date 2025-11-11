Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,919 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

