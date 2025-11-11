Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

