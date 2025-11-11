Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,452 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

