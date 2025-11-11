The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of GLU stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
