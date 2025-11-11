Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $254.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.03% from the stock’s current price.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.22. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.56) by $0.98. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,896,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. Spruce Biosciences accounts for 0.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 579.30% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.