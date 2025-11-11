Daiwa Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $254.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

