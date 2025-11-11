Mizuho Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $46.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $207.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.98 million. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

