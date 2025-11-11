Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Vaalco Energy has a payout ratio of 92.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Vaalco Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

EGY stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Vaalco Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $413.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaalco Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Vaalco Energy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaalco Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Vaalco Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,984,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 197,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vaalco Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

