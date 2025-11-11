GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.