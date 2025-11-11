GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.