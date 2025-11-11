Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Stock

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

PSKY stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. Paramount Skydance has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $7,363,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

