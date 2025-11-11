Citizens Jmp Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $16.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.07. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 423,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.