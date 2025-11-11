Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.58. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.72 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.09.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

