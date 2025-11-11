Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3665 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 3.2% increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,901.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 78,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,759.08. This represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

