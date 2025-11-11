Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.04 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,770 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ED opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.