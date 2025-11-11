SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

