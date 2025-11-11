Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.