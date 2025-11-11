Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.9% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.