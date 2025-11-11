Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.9% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.10. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
