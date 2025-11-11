IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.75. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

