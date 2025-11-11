Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

