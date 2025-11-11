Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,344,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

