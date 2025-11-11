Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $780.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $748.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

