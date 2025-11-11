IMA Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150,438 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after purchasing an additional 193,442 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after buying an additional 504,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,916.15. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

