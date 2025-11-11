IMA Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Grange Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,915.7% during the second quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3%

VEU opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

