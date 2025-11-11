IMA Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Datadog by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,656,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,959,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.46.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

