Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

