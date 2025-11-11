7,240 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Purchased by PCG Asset Management LLC

PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

