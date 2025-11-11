Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 35.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Repay Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Repay stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Repay has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $341.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $155,407.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,903.48. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 428,289 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $7,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 2,421.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Repay by 108.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,096,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 570,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 773.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 838,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 742,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

