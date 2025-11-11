Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Down 21.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) dropped 21.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 501.54. Approximately 5,246,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 979% from the average daily volume of 486,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920.

The company has a market cap of £451.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 792.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells purchased 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

