Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) vs. PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Head to Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Capstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Capstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PaxMedica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone and PaxMedica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone $43.38 million 0.19 -$4.37 million ($0.60) -1.85 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million ($6.09) 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Capstone has higher revenue and earnings than PaxMedica. Capstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Capstone has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone N/A N/A N/A PaxMedica N/A -3,167.89% -560.35%

Summary

Capstone beats PaxMedica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction. The company was formerly known as Capstone Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Holding Corp. in February 2022. Capstone Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Capstone Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of BP Peptides, LLC.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome. The company is developing PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. It has a research collaboration agreement with PolarMar Health for Phase II clinical trial in austism spectrum disorder for emodin, which retains the rights for PolarMar to develop and commercialize any non-prescription supplement form of the product, and for PaxMedica, Inc. to retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a highly purified form of emodin. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

