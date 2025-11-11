UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $321.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.17.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

