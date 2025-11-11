Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8%

VRSK stock opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.11. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,748.95. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

