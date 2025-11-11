Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.4% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

