Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $21,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after acquiring an additional 585,201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares during the last quarter.

BIL opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

