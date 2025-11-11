Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $355.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.34. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.