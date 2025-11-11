enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%.

enCore Energy Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:EU opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 468,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,490. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harris sold 80,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,803.41. This represents a 22.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $410,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,172,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 785,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in enCore Energy by 293.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 941,691 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in enCore Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in enCore Energy by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enCore Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley started coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

