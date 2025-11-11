Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Releases Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.

Abingdon Health Price Performance

ABDX opened at GBX 7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.27. The firm has a market cap of £18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.13. Abingdon Health has a 1 year low of GBX 5.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 9.

Get Abingdon Health alerts:

About Abingdon Health

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.