McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $858.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $760.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.68. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $867.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,787,319. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

