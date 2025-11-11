Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.4 million-$245.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.1 million. Endava also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.190 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. Wall Street Zen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Trading Up 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

NYSE:DAVA opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 733.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 14.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.