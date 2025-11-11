Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Posts Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. Gogoro updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gogoro Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gogoro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogoro has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Gogoro worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.