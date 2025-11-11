Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Posts Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. Gogoro updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Gogoro Stock Up 6.0%
Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gogoro has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gogoro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogoro has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Gogoro worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.
