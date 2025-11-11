STF Management LP Has $4.33 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.7% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $11,913,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,043,381 shares of company stock valued at $489,095,047 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

