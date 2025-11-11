Robert W. Baird Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $44.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.89.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.