Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Allianz SE raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.