Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,024 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,845,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,338,000 after purchasing an additional 796,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 351,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

