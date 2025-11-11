Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

JCI stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

